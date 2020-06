Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave furnished

Gorgeous NEW HOME/DEL AIRE - Property Id: 159028



This is a gorgeous brand new home/Newly renovated

3bedroom, 2 bath in the heart of El Segundo. The house is on the intersections of 405 and 110.



It's less than 10 minutes from Manhattan Beach, and the LAX airport.



Could be furnished

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159028p

No Pets Allowed



