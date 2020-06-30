Amenities

5152 W 137TH ST Available 03/20/20 Single Family Home in a Quiet Residential Neighborhood - 3bd 2ba, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen with granite counter top, large master bedroom with en suite bathroom, ample closet space, detached oversize 2 car garage with washer and dryer, large and private yard with fruit trees, great location close to shopping centers, parks, beach, and excellent schools in the Wiseburn School District.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing

