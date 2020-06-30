All apartments in Del Aire
Find more places like 5152 W 137TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Del Aire, CA
/
5152 W 137TH ST
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

5152 W 137TH ST

5152 West 137th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Del Aire
See all
Holly Glen - Del Aire
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5152 West 137th Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
5152 W 137TH ST Available 03/20/20 Single Family Home in a Quiet Residential Neighborhood - 3bd 2ba, remodeled bathrooms, kitchen with granite counter top, large master bedroom with en suite bathroom, ample closet space, detached oversize 2 car garage with washer and dryer, large and private yard with fruit trees, great location close to shopping centers, parks, beach, and excellent schools in the Wiseburn School District.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE1941272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 W 137TH ST have any available units?
5152 W 137TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 5152 W 137TH ST have?
Some of 5152 W 137TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 W 137TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
5152 W 137TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 W 137TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 5152 W 137TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 5152 W 137TH ST offers parking.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5152 W 137TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST have a pool?
No, 5152 W 137TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST have accessible units?
No, 5152 W 137TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 W 137TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5152 W 137TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5152 W 137TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr
Del Aire, CA 90304

Similar Pages

Del Aire 3 BedroomsDel Aire Apartments with Garage
Del Aire Apartments with GymDel Aire Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Del Aire Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA
North Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Holly Glen Del Aire

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles