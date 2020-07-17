All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

5027 W 123rd Street

5027 West 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5027 West 123rd Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Del Aire Welcomes you home!
What a cozy home in the Wiseburn School District. Walk right in the 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with detached 2 car garage in a desirable part of Hawthorne. A welcoming living room where you can enjoy the cool breezes, plenty of natural sunlight coming in through the front windows, the dining room and into the kitchen. The 2 bedrooms have wood floors, a spacious backyard for all your eventful gatherings, fruit trees and enough space to grow your own herbs and vegetables. IClose to the Freeways, beach, shopping centers, parks and schools. Award winning Wiseburn School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 W 123rd Street have any available units?
5027 W 123rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
Is 5027 W 123rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5027 W 123rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 W 123rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5027 W 123rd Street offers parking.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street have a pool?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street have accessible units?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5027 W 123rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5027 W 123rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
