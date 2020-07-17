5027 W 123rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Del Aire Welcomes you home!

What a cozy home in the Wiseburn School District. Walk right in the 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with detached 2 car garage in a desirable part of Hawthorne. A welcoming living room where you can enjoy the cool breezes, plenty of natural sunlight coming in through the front windows, the dining room and into the kitchen. The 2 bedrooms have wood floors, a spacious backyard for all your eventful gatherings, fruit trees and enough space to grow your own herbs and vegetables. IClose to the Freeways, beach, shopping centers, parks and schools. Award winning Wiseburn School District.