Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included recently renovated bathtub

Newly Remodeled Home in Quiet Neighborhood - Updated and remodeled in April 2020. This property boasts an open floor plan with a spacious eat-in kitchen leading to the family room. Master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom with a zen-like feel with separate shower and bathtub amenities. Double French patio doors lead to a private back yard. The driveway has a fence for privacy and security.



All New Appliances



All utilities included in lease for an additional $400 per month



I will be showing this unit, this upcoming Sunday, please schedule below:

https://thehomemanagementgroup.appfolio.com/listings/detail/31aa5892-f1ac-4da0-9834-53885fea7d32



(RLNE5693201)