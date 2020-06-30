All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

5016 W 122nd Street

5016 West 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5016 West 122nd Street, Del Aire, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Lovely, Newly Remodeled Del Aire SFR is located in a nice neighborhood in the highly sought after Wiseburn School District & has just been fully remodeled throughout w/ top quality, modern attributes. Freshly painted inside & out & is move in ready. The gourmet kitchen offers beautiful smooth quartz counter-tops, a square tray ceiling w/ recessed lighting, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher, a center island & new cabinetry. The kitchen opens to the backyard & the spacious living room & dining room w/ an open floor plan, ceiling fan & built in cabinetry. All new beautiful hardwood laminate flooring & new dual & triple pane windows w/ Le-valor blinds thru-out. A stack-able laundry is in an interior hall closet w/ gas dryer & washer hook-ups. The front bedroom is spacious w/built in desk, entertainment nook. The Master Suite is large, opens to the lovely back yard & patio, and has a fully remodeled bathroom & 2 closets. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and hardwood laminate flooring. The exterior has been fully updated with a new roof, a tiled entry & big porch in front & a large tiled patio in the fully landscaped back yard. The garage has a new door & new double doors which lead to the yard, and built in cabinets, it has a 70 amp electrical supply which can be easily modified to charge electric vehicles. Brand new central heating, A/C, tank-less water heater, full copper plumbing & 200 amp. electrical service. Lease includes gardening svc. every 2 weeks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 W 122nd Street have any available units?
5016 W 122nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 5016 W 122nd Street have?
Some of 5016 W 122nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 W 122nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5016 W 122nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 W 122nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5016 W 122nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Aire.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5016 W 122nd Street offers parking.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 W 122nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street have a pool?
No, 5016 W 122nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5016 W 122nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5016 W 122nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 W 122nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5016 W 122nd Street has units with air conditioning.

