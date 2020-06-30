5016 W 122nd Street

Amenities

This Lovely, Newly Remodeled Del Aire SFR is located in a nice neighborhood in the highly sought after Wiseburn School District & has just been fully remodeled throughout w/ top quality, modern attributes. Freshly painted inside & out & is move in ready. The gourmet kitchen offers beautiful smooth quartz counter-tops, a square tray ceiling w/ recessed lighting, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher, a center island & new cabinetry. The kitchen opens to the backyard & the spacious living room & dining room w/ an open floor plan, ceiling fan & built in cabinetry. All new beautiful hardwood laminate flooring & new dual & triple pane windows w/ Le-valor blinds thru-out. A stack-able laundry is in an interior hall closet w/ gas dryer & washer hook-ups. The front bedroom is spacious w/built in desk, entertainment nook. The Master Suite is large, opens to the lovely back yard & patio, and has a fully remodeled bathroom & 2 closets. All 3 bedrooms have ceiling fans and hardwood laminate flooring. The exterior has been fully updated with a new roof, a tiled entry & big porch in front & a large tiled patio in the fully landscaped back yard. The garage has a new door & new double doors which lead to the yard, and built in cabinets, it has a 70 amp electrical supply which can be easily modified to charge electric vehicles. Brand new central heating, A/C, tank-less water heater, full copper plumbing & 200 amp. electrical service. Lease includes gardening svc. every 2 weeks