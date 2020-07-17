All apartments in Del Aire
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

13210 Ocean Gate Ave

13210 Ocean Gate Avenue
Location

13210 Ocean Gate Avenue, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Brand New Luxury 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Property Id: 228787

Beautiful brand new 1 bed 1 bath house with paver patio and storage in back. Private entrance, secure home. Located in sought after Wiseburn School District.
- New Washer/dryer, -New heating and Air Condtioning
- New Bosch Dishwasher, -New Custom Kitchen & eat on island
- New large sink, deep tub,
- Brand new fridge
- Built-ins in the closet
- Over 400 sq ft back yard
Beautiful shutters, vinyl plank flooring. On street parking. Renter only pays electric! Close to freeways, the Air Force base, Space industries and more!. A REAL must see. Only minutes away from Manhattan Beach, Lax and shopping. Come see your new home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228787
Property Id 228787

(RLNE5583843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have any available units?
13210 Ocean Gate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have?
Some of 13210 Ocean Gate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13210 Ocean Gate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13210 Ocean Gate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13210 Ocean Gate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave offer parking?
No, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have a pool?
No, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have accessible units?
No, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13210 Ocean Gate Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13210 Ocean Gate Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
