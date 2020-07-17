13210 Ocean Gate Ave

Amenities
Brand New Luxury 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Property Id: 228787
Beautiful brand new 1 bed 1 bath house with paver patio and storage in back. Private entrance, secure home. Located in sought after Wiseburn School District.
- New Washer/dryer, -New heating and Air Condtioning
- New Bosch Dishwasher, -New Custom Kitchen & eat on island
- New large sink, deep tub,
- Brand new fridge
- Built-ins in the closet
- Over 400 sq ft back yard
Beautiful shutters, vinyl plank flooring. On street parking. Renter only pays electric! Close to freeways, the Air Force base, Space industries and more!. A REAL must see. Only minutes away from Manhattan Beach, Lax and shopping. Come see your new home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228787
