102 Apartments for rent in Danville, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Danville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

West Side Danville
1 Unit Available
329 Glendora Cir
329 Glendora Circle, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2481 sqft
329 Glendora Cir Available 07/01/20 Charming 4 bed 2 bath single story rancher with pool - This west side Danville home is very close to downtown shops, dining, and lots more.

El Pintado
1 Unit Available
232 El Pinto
232 El Pinto Road, Danville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
872 sqft
REDUCED! Elegant Danville condo w/Garage! Convenient Location! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1036 River Rock Ln
1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2052 sqft
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers.

Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
230 Ashley Circle
230 Ashley Circle, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1292 sqft
Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Danville

Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.

Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2045 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Roundhill Country Club
1 Unit Available
3180 Roundhill Rd
3180 Roundhill Road, Alamo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2510 sqft
Edna Young Carvin - Agt: 925-9891575 - Back to 2nd Fairway, totally upgraded w/ wood floors and shutters throughout. Two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar. Top rated schools. Detached golf cart garage. Agent to provide credit report.

Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,300
4118 sqft
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 5 miles of Danville
14 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
7 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Downtown Walnut Creek
17 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.

Saranap
1 Unit Available
1214 S Villa Way
1214 South Villa Way, Saranap, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
932 sqft
See link below for Virtual Tour (copy and paste link into browser): portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/637693 This 1 large bedroom, 1 1/2 baths one-story lower level condo is available for immediate move-in.

Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1246 Walker Ave Apt 107
1246 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
490 sqft
Quiet tropical resort setting for 1bd / 1 ba condominium with full kitchen, hardwood floors, private balcony and air conditioning. The complex offers 18 amenities which are included in the rent and paid for by the owner.

1 Unit Available
7075 N Mariposa Ct
7075 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1873 sqft
Gorgeous Emerald Vista detached home.

Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

Northgate
1 Unit Available
3163 Cafeto Drive
3163 Cafeto Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2133 sqft
Walnut Creek, Northgate Neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1192 Walker Ave
1192 Walker Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
915 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful loc near Downtown Walnut Creek - Property Id: 103378 great 1st floor 2 bedroom unit high ceilings beautiful unit new bamboo flooring Near all restaurants and shopping near financial institutions and bart near all
City Guide for Danville, CA

"Small town atmosphere, outstanding quality of life." (Danville Town Motto)

If you love to shop, Danville may be just for you. According to Pinpoint Demographics, this town is ranked #1 in America for spending the most money on clothing. Needless to say, the fashion police are out in full force here. Danville is also known for the Iron Horse Regional Trail, which attracts hikers and bike riders from all over the nation, as well as joggers and skateboarders. Although the trail runs close to local shops and restaurants, it's still very isolated from the crowded main streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Danville, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Danville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

