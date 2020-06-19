All apartments in Danville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1142 River Rock Lane

1142 River Rock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1142 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA 94526
Downtown Danville

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Khrista Jarvis - Agt: 925-272-9210 - Walk to downtown! This is the most awesome lifestyle you could ever want. Wonderful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of StonyBrook. You will enjoy the amazing location where you can experience all that Downtown Danville has to offer. Close to everything, including, shopping, restaurants, schools, and freeway access. Walk to the parades and the street fairs. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Open floorpan. High ceilings. One bedroom downstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1142 River Rock Lane have any available units?
1142 River Rock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Danville, CA.
What amenities does 1142 River Rock Lane have?
Some of 1142 River Rock Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1142 River Rock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1142 River Rock Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 River Rock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Danville.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1142 River Rock Lane does offer parking.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane have a pool?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane have accessible units?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 River Rock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 River Rock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
