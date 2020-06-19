1142 River Rock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Khrista Jarvis - Agt: 925-272-9210 - Walk to downtown! This is the most awesome lifestyle you could ever want. Wonderful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of StonyBrook. You will enjoy the amazing location where you can experience all that Downtown Danville has to offer. Close to everything, including, shopping, restaurants, schools, and freeway access. Walk to the parades and the street fairs. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Open floorpan. High ceilings. One bedroom downstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Private backyard.