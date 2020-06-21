All apartments in Daly City
275 Willits Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:37 AM

275 Willits Street

275 Willits Street · (650) 822-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Willits Street, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT: Casey @ (650)489-1422

LOCATION: 275 Willits St. (Top Flr) Daly City, CA 94014

LISTING PRESENTED BY:
Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775
Brandon Temple
BRE#: 01397693
Casey Temple
BRE#: 02083636

QUICK FACTS
- This 1300 SF home is brand new, recently built from the ground up. Be the first to enjoy this spacious top floor unit.
- 3.0 Bedrooms: All three bedrooms provide ample space, natural light, and plenty of closet space.
- 2.0 Bathrooms: Two well-equipped bathrooms. One with a bathtub/shower combo and the other with a walk-in shower.
- Plush carpet throughout the unit with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
- The open floor plan provides great entertaining space with a flowing kitchen/dining/living area featuring a grand fireplace and big windows with western exposure.
- Chef's kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, garden window, and lots of cabinet space.
- Shared washer/dryer in common area of two unit building.
- Private and secure storage closet in downstairs common area.
- Two dedicated parking spaces; one in driveway and one partially blocking driveway.
- No rear yard access.
- This is the main portion of the home. There is an occupied in-law unit on the ground level of the home. Both units have separate entrances.

RENTAL TERMS
- Rent: $3,900/mo
- Security Deposit: $3,900
- Owner will cover standard television cable
- All other utilities are the tenant's responsibility (split by headcount with single individual in in-law unit)
- Sorry, no pets allowed
- Available: 06/01
- Application Fee: $30.00 per application

NEIGHBORHOOD
- 8 minute walk to Daly City BART
- 2 minute walk to Marchbank Park
- Easy access to HWY 280, HWY 1, and HWY 35
- 2 minute drive to Mission Plaza Shopping Center
- 5 minute drive to Westlake Shopping Center

HOW TO APPLY
- Visit www.presentfinancialpm.com
- Click "Apply Here" on the top of the page OR bottom left
- Select the property from the list
- Click "Apply Here"
- Pay $30.00 Non-refundable application fee

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
- All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
- Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
- Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
- Application fee must be submitted with application

Present Financial Property Management, Inc
Corp BRE# 02050775

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent not responsible for errors or omissions of data listed in advertisement. Buyer to verify all information through their own resources.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

