21 Crestwood Drive

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities gym pool

Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors. If you are looking for a hi-quality safe place but require flexibility in your terms of stay because you are starting a new job, because you got hired by a short-term project, because you are a student who does not want to pay rent for the summer, or having to buy all your furniture at once, this opportunity is for you. My place, however, is not a place for crazy parties, drugs or alcohol. If you are a tourist, we can talk about weekly arrangements, but the same rules apply. I will be happy to show you around and help you to set up with whatever you need to make the best of your stay. Replaced carpets with hardwood flooring, all bedding, curtains, and most furniture are brand new. My kid used to suffer from allergies, so I use mostly organic and low toxic products. The building is within walking distance to the mall and is a beautiful walkable community with parks, free movies, access to the pool, gym, etc. Let me know what are you looking for on the property. You are going to love it. One of the most walkable communities in Los Angeles

Claudia