21 Crestwood Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 8:52 AM

21 Crestwood Drive

21 Crestwood Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Hello,
Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors. If you are looking for a hi-quality safe place but require flexibility in your terms of stay because you are starting a new job, because you got hired by a short-term project, because you are a student who does not want to pay rent for the summer, or having to buy all your furniture at once, this opportunity is for you. My place, however, is not a place for crazy parties, drugs or alcohol. If you are a tourist, we can talk about weekly arrangements, but the same rules apply. I will be happy to show you around and help you to set up with whatever you need to make the best of your stay. Replaced carpets with hardwood flooring, all bedding, curtains, and most furniture are brand new. My kid used to suffer from allergies, so I use mostly organic and low toxic products. The building is within walking distance to the mall and is a beautiful walkable community with parks, free movies, access to the pool, gym, etc. Let me know what are you looking for on the property. You are going to love it. One of the most walkable communities in Los Angeles
Claudia

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
21 Crestwood Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 21 Crestwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21 Crestwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Crestwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive offer parking?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21 Crestwood Drive has a pool.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Crestwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Crestwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
