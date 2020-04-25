All apartments in Cypress
9656 Kathleen Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

9656 Kathleen Drive

9656 Kathleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9656 Kathleen Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath family home with a vintage design for lease. Home has an updated kitchen with vintage tile, new central A/C and heat, wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring in living and dining rooms. Home has two car garage with opener and a laundry area. Landscaped back yard is park-like with a cement patio. Gardener is included. Family-friendly street and walking distance to great schools. This house was originally a 5 bedroom plan. Two regular bedrooms were combined for extra spaciousness by removing a wall, two closets remain. Pets will be considered under 20 pounds and with extra deposit of $250 per pet. Pets must have landlords' approval and be insurable with tenants' rental insurance policy. Non-smokers only. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have any available units?
9656 Kathleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9656 Kathleen Drive have?
Some of 9656 Kathleen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9656 Kathleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9656 Kathleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9656 Kathleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9656 Kathleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9656 Kathleen Drive offers parking.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9656 Kathleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have a pool?
No, 9656 Kathleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9656 Kathleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9656 Kathleen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9656 Kathleen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9656 Kathleen Drive has units with air conditioning.
