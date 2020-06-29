Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b89235001c ----

SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b89235001c/8658-belmont-st-cypress-ca-90630



Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIlGUSO5gMQ



Lovely detached 3 bedroom home in a quiet and safe Cypress neighborhood. Downstairs has a comfortable living room with a fireplace and high ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of storage and includes a range, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Flooring in this home consists of laminate, tile, and brand new carpet. The entire house has just been freshly painted. Outside is a beautiful brick-lined patio with small garden beds. You will have direct access to a 2 car garage.



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately

RENT: $2,400 $10 preventative maintenance fee

DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit

TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,810 upon good credit

SQ FEET: $1,306

PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent

2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?

4) Complete the Online Application Form

5) Pay the Application Fee



? Property Description Details ?



AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: John F. Kennedy High School (9/10)

FLOORING: Brand new carpet, laminate, and tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage and street parking

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher

Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner

LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair are not warranted by the owner.



PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

YEAR BUILT: 2003



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.

APPLICATION FEE: $45

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Allowed

LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.



? HOA Instructions ?

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930

LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*