Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b89235001c ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b89235001c/8658-belmont-st-cypress-ca-90630
Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIlGUSO5gMQ
Lovely detached 3 bedroom home in a quiet and safe Cypress neighborhood. Downstairs has a comfortable living room with a fireplace and high ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of storage and includes a range, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Flooring in this home consists of laminate, tile, and brand new carpet. The entire house has just been freshly painted. Outside is a beautiful brick-lined patio with small garden beds. You will have direct access to a 2 car garage.
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $2,400 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,810 upon good credit
SQ FEET: $1,306
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee
? Property Description Details ?
AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: John F. Kennedy High School (9/10)
FLOORING: Brand new carpet, laminate, and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage and street parking
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher
Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner
LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair are not warranted by the owner.
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
YEAR BUILT: 2003
? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.
? HOA Instructions ?
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*