All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 8658 Belmont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
8658 Belmont St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8658 Belmont St

8658 Belmont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8658 Belmont Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b89235001c ----
SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/b89235001c/8658-belmont-st-cypress-ca-90630

Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIlGUSO5gMQ

Lovely detached 3 bedroom home in a quiet and safe Cypress neighborhood. Downstairs has a comfortable living room with a fireplace and high ceiling. The kitchen has plenty of storage and includes a range, a microwave, and a dishwasher. Flooring in this home consists of laminate, tile, and brand new carpet. The entire house has just been freshly painted. Outside is a beautiful brick-lined patio with small garden beds. You will have direct access to a 2 car garage.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately
RENT: $2,400 $10 preventative maintenance fee
DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit
TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $4,810 upon good credit
SQ FEET: $1,306
PET POLICY: Pets are accepted under certain conditions (See full pet policy below)
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent
2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now?
4) Complete the Online Application Form
5) Pay the Application Fee

? Property Description Details ?

AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools Rating: John F. Kennedy High School (9/10)
FLOORING: Brand new carpet, laminate, and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage and street parking
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Microwave, and Dishwasher
Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner
LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer are included, but replacement and repair are not warranted by the owner.

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
YEAR BUILT: 2003

? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month.
APPLICATION FEE: $45
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Allowed
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner.

? HOA Instructions ?
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930
LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8658 Belmont St have any available units?
8658 Belmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 8658 Belmont St have?
Some of 8658 Belmont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8658 Belmont St currently offering any rent specials?
8658 Belmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8658 Belmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8658 Belmont St is pet friendly.
Does 8658 Belmont St offer parking?
Yes, 8658 Belmont St offers parking.
Does 8658 Belmont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8658 Belmont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8658 Belmont St have a pool?
No, 8658 Belmont St does not have a pool.
Does 8658 Belmont St have accessible units?
No, 8658 Belmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 8658 Belmont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8658 Belmont St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8658 Belmont St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8658 Belmont St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine