8532 Belmont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

This rental is nested in the heart of Cypress in what's considered one of the best school districts in the country. Located on the ground level, this condo features a large living room with engineered wood floors & access to your private patio where you can entertain your friends. The kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite counter-tops, tile floors, new cabinets, new appliances and the kitchen has a large window that brings in tons of light. Has washer and dryer hook ups for you. The laundry is tucked inside a closet space in the kitchen and has newer cabinets for extra storage and space for a full size washer and dryer, neatly out of the way. There are 2 spacious bedrooms with good size closets and tile floors. The bathroom has been remodeled beautifully with new sink, bathtub, and tile floors. The condo is very close to its assigned parking space and guest parking. This is a gated community for added security. Move-in ready.