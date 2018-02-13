All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6654 Brewster Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6654 Brewster Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6654 Brewster Court

6654 Brewster Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village. The property has been recently refreshed including new carpet, new paint, brand new shower surround, new quartz counters, and so much more. As you enter you will find a spacious living room with fireplace. There is one bedroom and a half bath with new quartz counter nearby. Moving into the kitchen there are newly painted cabinets, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel bar pulls, and new vinyl flooring. Oversized dining area with French doors to patio. Laundry room is off the kitchen with plenty of storage space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet plus additional wall to wall closet. En suite bathroom with large shower. There is another bedroom on this level, remodeled hall bathroom with new tile surround, and HUGE bonus room with private patio and chevron wood accent wall. Community offers 3 clubhouses, 3 swimming pools & large spa, tennis courts, walking paths and highly acclaimed, award winning schools!! Do not miss your chance to live in Cypress Village!

Virtual Tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/UHqH7Vi6gp

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6654 Brewster Court have any available units?
6654 Brewster Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6654 Brewster Court have?
Some of 6654 Brewster Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6654 Brewster Court currently offering any rent specials?
6654 Brewster Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6654 Brewster Court pet-friendly?
No, 6654 Brewster Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6654 Brewster Court offer parking?
No, 6654 Brewster Court does not offer parking.
Does 6654 Brewster Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6654 Brewster Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6654 Brewster Court have a pool?
Yes, 6654 Brewster Court has a pool.
Does 6654 Brewster Court have accessible units?
No, 6654 Brewster Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6654 Brewster Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6654 Brewster Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6654 Brewster Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6654 Brewster Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine