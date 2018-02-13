6654 Brewster Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village. The property has been recently refreshed including new carpet, new paint, brand new shower surround, new quartz counters, and so much more. As you enter you will find a spacious living room with fireplace. There is one bedroom and a half bath with new quartz counter nearby. Moving into the kitchen there are newly painted cabinets, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel bar pulls, and new vinyl flooring. Oversized dining area with French doors to patio. Laundry room is off the kitchen with plenty of storage space. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet plus additional wall to wall closet. En suite bathroom with large shower. There is another bedroom on this level, remodeled hall bathroom with new tile surround, and HUGE bonus room with private patio and chevron wood accent wall. Community offers 3 clubhouses, 3 swimming pools & large spa, tennis courts, walking paths and highly acclaimed, award winning schools!! Do not miss your chance to live in Cypress Village!



Virtual Tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/UHqH7Vi6gp



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785996)