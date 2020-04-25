6403 Tokelau

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Do you believe in love at first sight…this home is sure to make you “fall in love” from the first time you see it! Featuring a private courtyard entry with custom stamped concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment. Looking for an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the living room and an expansive view from the living room to the remodeled kitchen & family room area and out to the relaxing patio…then no need to look any further. The kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stone backsplash. You’ll love the custom kitchen island with an abundance of storage and counter seating, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range & microwave) and large pantry. Both bathrooms have been updated and additional amenities include: dual pane windows, raised panel doors, central air and low maintenance yards. Located near neighborhood parks and acclaimed Patton Elementary, Bell Intermediate and Pacifica High School. Shown by appointment only ~ first showing time block is Saturday, January 19th from 11am – 1pm – For additional information or appointments please call landlord direct (562) 547-9842