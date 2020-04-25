All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6403 Tokelau.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6403 Tokelau
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6403 Tokelau

6403 Tokelau Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6403 Tokelau Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Do you believe in love at first sight…this home is sure to make you “fall in love” from the first time you see it! Featuring a private courtyard entry with custom stamped concrete patio for outdoor enjoyment. Looking for an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the living room and an expansive view from the living room to the remodeled kitchen & family room area and out to the relaxing patio…then no need to look any further. The kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, granite counter tops and stone backsplash. You’ll love the custom kitchen island with an abundance of storage and counter seating, stainless steel appliances (including a gas range & microwave) and large pantry. Both bathrooms have been updated and additional amenities include: dual pane windows, raised panel doors, central air and low maintenance yards. Located near neighborhood parks and acclaimed Patton Elementary, Bell Intermediate and Pacifica High School. Shown by appointment only ~ first showing time block is Saturday, January 19th from 11am – 1pm – For additional information or appointments please call landlord direct (562) 547-9842

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6403 Tokelau have any available units?
6403 Tokelau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6403 Tokelau have?
Some of 6403 Tokelau's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6403 Tokelau currently offering any rent specials?
6403 Tokelau isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6403 Tokelau pet-friendly?
No, 6403 Tokelau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6403 Tokelau offer parking?
No, 6403 Tokelau does not offer parking.
Does 6403 Tokelau have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6403 Tokelau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6403 Tokelau have a pool?
No, 6403 Tokelau does not have a pool.
Does 6403 Tokelau have accessible units?
No, 6403 Tokelau does not have accessible units.
Does 6403 Tokelau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6403 Tokelau has units with dishwashers.
Does 6403 Tokelau have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6403 Tokelau has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine