6179 Orange Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private

Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio. Kitchen features

include a 5 burner gas stove, B/I microwave and Dishwasher all stainless steel plus Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry.

There is an eat-in counter top with room for 4 bar stools and dining area. These Homes also feature: Central heat and Air

Conditioning, Tank-less water heater, Designer paint throughout and large 2 car attached Garage. * Orange Ave / East of Valley

View * 3 Bedrooms (all upstairs) * Master Suite with walk in closet & Private Bath * 2.50 Bathrooms (1/2 bath downstairs) * 1746

Sqft. * 2 Story * Like New Kitchen * Granite Tile Counter tops * Dark oak Wood cabinets * Built in Appliances: Stove, Oven, and

Dishwasher. * Custom paint throughout * Beautiful Custom Hardwood Flooring * Laundry inside / upstairs * Private Patio area * 2

Car Attached Garage * Garage Door Opener * Forced air heating / Central A/C