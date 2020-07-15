All apartments in Cypress
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

6179 Orange Avenue

6179 Orange Avenue · (562) 477-1489
Location

6179 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private
Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio. Kitchen features
include a 5 burner gas stove, B/I microwave and Dishwasher all stainless steel plus Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry.
There is an eat-in counter top with room for 4 bar stools and dining area. These Homes also feature: Central heat and Air
Conditioning, Tank-less water heater, Designer paint throughout and large 2 car attached Garage. * Orange Ave / East of Valley
View * 3 Bedrooms (all upstairs) * Master Suite with walk in closet & Private Bath * 2.50 Bathrooms (1/2 bath downstairs) * 1746
Sqft. * 2 Story * Like New Kitchen * Granite Tile Counter tops * Dark oak Wood cabinets * Built in Appliances: Stove, Oven, and
Dishwasher. * Custom paint throughout * Beautiful Custom Hardwood Flooring * Laundry inside / upstairs * Private Patio area * 2
Car Attached Garage * Garage Door Opener * Forced air heating / Central A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6179 Orange Avenue have any available units?
6179 Orange Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6179 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 6179 Orange Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6179 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6179 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6179 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6179 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6179 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6179 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 6179 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6179 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6179 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6179 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6179 Orange Avenue has units with air conditioning.
