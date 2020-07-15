6179 Orange Avenue

Amenities
*Only A.D.A. Approved companion / service animals will be accepted. Built in 2014 and move in condition townhouse. Private
Complex, Only 15 total units.1746 Square Feet with 3 large Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Gourmet kitchen and private patio. Kitchen features
include a 5 burner gas stove, B/I microwave and Dishwasher all stainless steel plus Granite counter tops and custom cabinetry.
There is an eat-in counter top with room for 4 bar stools and dining area. These Homes also feature: Central heat and Air
Conditioning, Tank-less water heater, Designer paint throughout and large 2 car attached Garage. * Orange Ave / East of Valley
View * 3 Bedrooms (all upstairs) * Master Suite with walk in closet & Private Bath * 2.50 Bathrooms (1/2 bath downstairs) * 1746
Sqft. * 2 Story * Like New Kitchen * Granite Tile Counter tops * Dark oak Wood cabinets * Built in Appliances: Stove, Oven, and
Dishwasher. * Custom paint throughout * Beautiful Custom Hardwood Flooring * Laundry inside / upstairs * Private Patio area * 2
Car Attached Garage * Garage Door Opener * Forced air heating / Central A/C