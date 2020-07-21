6058 Pitcairn Street

Amenities

TENANT OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Tenants moving out September 30, 2019. *** Newly Upgraded Tempo Single Story: Open and Bright with approx. 1,400 square feet of Original Living Space plus a 260 square foot Family Room Addition. 3 Bedrooms plus Office and 2 Baths include a Master Suite with Private Bath. Spacious Living Room with Recessed Lighting, New Hardwood and Custom Finished Fireplace. Spacious Dining Area. Completely Re-designed Kitchen features New Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and Recessed Lighting. Additional Features: Newer Hardwood Floors and Dual Pane Windows throughout. Upgraded Baths. Fresh Paint In and Out. Central A/C. Attached Two Car Garage with Direct Access and Lots of Storage Cabinets. New Landscaping Front and Back with Newly Designed Spacious Enclosed Front Patio. Backyard Features a Coved Patio and Outdoor Kitchen for Entertaining. Manicured Lawns Front and Back. Block Wall Fencing and Mature Landscaping. Excellent Schools with 10 Ratings: Patton Elementary (935 API score) and Bell Jr. High (921 API score). Perfect Location: Walk to Parks. Close to Shopping and Dining. Easy Access to the 405 and 22 Freeways. Short Drive to Bolsa Chica and Sunset Beach.