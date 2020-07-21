All apartments in Cypress
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

6058 Pitcairn Street

6058 Pitcairn Street · No Longer Available
Location

6058 Pitcairn Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Tenants moving out September 30, 2019. *** Newly Upgraded Tempo Single Story: Open and Bright with approx. 1,400 square feet of Original Living Space plus a 260 square foot Family Room Addition. 3 Bedrooms plus Office and 2 Baths include a Master Suite with Private Bath. Spacious Living Room with Recessed Lighting, New Hardwood and Custom Finished Fireplace. Spacious Dining Area. Completely Re-designed Kitchen features New Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Backsplash, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and Recessed Lighting. Additional Features: Newer Hardwood Floors and Dual Pane Windows throughout. Upgraded Baths. Fresh Paint In and Out. Central A/C. Attached Two Car Garage with Direct Access and Lots of Storage Cabinets. New Landscaping Front and Back with Newly Designed Spacious Enclosed Front Patio. Backyard Features a Coved Patio and Outdoor Kitchen for Entertaining. Manicured Lawns Front and Back. Block Wall Fencing and Mature Landscaping. Excellent Schools with 10 Ratings: Patton Elementary (935 API score) and Bell Jr. High (921 API score). Perfect Location: Walk to Parks. Close to Shopping and Dining. Easy Access to the 405 and 22 Freeways. Short Drive to Bolsa Chica and Sunset Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have any available units?
6058 Pitcairn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 6058 Pitcairn Street have?
Some of 6058 Pitcairn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6058 Pitcairn Street currently offering any rent specials?
6058 Pitcairn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6058 Pitcairn Street pet-friendly?
No, 6058 Pitcairn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street offer parking?
Yes, 6058 Pitcairn Street offers parking.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6058 Pitcairn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have a pool?
No, 6058 Pitcairn Street does not have a pool.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have accessible units?
No, 6058 Pitcairn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6058 Pitcairn Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6058 Pitcairn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6058 Pitcairn Street has units with air conditioning.
