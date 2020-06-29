All apartments in Cypress
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

5574 Orange Avenue

5574 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5574 Orange Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful two story 3BR 2.5BA townhouse rental near Cypress Community Center. Property is located in the rear of the complex. Super quiet location. Kitchen offers built in appliances and wood cabinets. Dining area in kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Central heat and A/C. Patio backyard. Gorgeous new custom tile shower in master bathroom. Double sinks in vanity and mirrored wardrobe doors. New tile floors in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry hookups in garage. Great location and walking distance to all schools. This one won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5574 Orange Avenue have any available units?
5574 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5574 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 5574 Orange Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5574 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5574 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5574 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5574 Orange Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5574 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5574 Orange Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 5574 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5574 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5574 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5574 Orange Avenue has units with air conditioning.

