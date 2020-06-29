Beautiful two story 3BR 2.5BA townhouse rental near Cypress Community Center. Property is located in the rear of the complex. Super quiet location. Kitchen offers built in appliances and wood cabinets. Dining area in kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Central heat and A/C. Patio backyard. Gorgeous new custom tile shower in master bathroom. Double sinks in vanity and mirrored wardrobe doors. New tile floors in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry hookups in garage. Great location and walking distance to all schools. This one won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5574 Orange Avenue have any available units?
What amenities does 5574 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 5574 Orange Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5574 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5574 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.