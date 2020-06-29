5574 Orange Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful two story 3BR 2.5BA townhouse rental near Cypress Community Center. Property is located in the rear of the complex. Super quiet location. Kitchen offers built in appliances and wood cabinets. Dining area in kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. Soaring vaulted ceilings. Central heat and A/C. Patio backyard. Gorgeous new custom tile shower in master bathroom. Double sinks in vanity and mirrored wardrobe doors. New tile floors in bathrooms. Attached 2 car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry hookups in garage. Great location and walking distance to all schools. This one won’t last long!