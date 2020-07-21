Amenities

Welcome home to 5304 Harvard Way, located in Oxford Row by City Ventures in Cypress, CA. This beautiful solar townhome was built in 2017. Make yourself at home with this open concept layout, private courtyards, an top rated schools such as Oxford Academy. This beautiful home is a three bedroom plus a large loft, a two car garage with direct access, open floor plan with upgraded gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and Quartz counter tops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. This home includes recessed lighting throughout. This home also includes a Nest thermostat reducing your utilities and bringing more green into your lifestyle. The spacious living room, dining room have upgraded light grey wood flooring throughout. The large backyard has room to entertain and grass area. The master bedroom offers a large tub plus separate shower, private toilet room, double sinks, and walk-in closet. In addition the the other two bedrooms share a full bathroom, double sink, and the laundry room occupies the second floor. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. The Cypress Public Library and tennis courts are across the street.