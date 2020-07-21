All apartments in Cypress
Last updated August 4 2019 at 7:00 AM

5304 Harvard Way

5304 Harvard Way · No Longer Available
Location

5304 Harvard Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to 5304 Harvard Way, located in Oxford Row by City Ventures in Cypress, CA. This beautiful solar townhome was built in 2017. Make yourself at home with this open concept layout, private courtyards, an top rated schools such as Oxford Academy. This beautiful home is a three bedroom plus a large loft, a two car garage with direct access, open floor plan with upgraded gourmet kitchen with white cabinets and Quartz counter tops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. This home includes recessed lighting throughout. This home also includes a Nest thermostat reducing your utilities and bringing more green into your lifestyle. The spacious living room, dining room have upgraded light grey wood flooring throughout. The large backyard has room to entertain and grass area. The master bedroom offers a large tub plus separate shower, private toilet room, double sinks, and walk-in closet. In addition the the other two bedrooms share a full bathroom, double sink, and the laundry room occupies the second floor. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. The Cypress Public Library and tennis courts are across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Harvard Way have any available units?
5304 Harvard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5304 Harvard Way have?
Some of 5304 Harvard Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Harvard Way currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Harvard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Harvard Way pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Harvard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5304 Harvard Way offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Harvard Way offers parking.
Does 5304 Harvard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Harvard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Harvard Way have a pool?
No, 5304 Harvard Way does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Harvard Way have accessible units?
No, 5304 Harvard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Harvard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 Harvard Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5304 Harvard Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5304 Harvard Way does not have units with air conditioning.
