5062 Belle Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

All showings have been canceled. Property Has been Rented & no others available.

Fantastic home with all the best features. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms. Master bedroom has private ½ bath. All rooms have ceiling fans. Central Air Conditioning and forced air heating. Living room with double sided fireplace. Can be used in living room and front bedroom as well. New paint, tile flooring, custom window blinds. Double pane vinyl windows and sliding door. Large and spacious kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove / oven. Even a rolling butcher block island is included. Oak cabinets throughout. Plenty of space for a full-size refrigerator, ice water line already there. 2 Car attached garage with opener. Wide and long driveway. Lush landscaping front and rear with sprinkler system on timer. Covered back patio. Tuff-Shed (10x12) storage comes with home to use. Locking mail box along with “Ring” doorbell already there. Security front door. Gardener provided.