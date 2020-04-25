All apartments in Cypress
Location

5062 Belle Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings have been canceled. Property Has been Rented & no others available.
Fantastic home with all the best features. 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms. Master bedroom has private ½ bath. All rooms have ceiling fans. Central Air Conditioning and forced air heating. Living room with double sided fireplace. Can be used in living room and front bedroom as well. New paint, tile flooring, custom window blinds. Double pane vinyl windows and sliding door. Large and spacious kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove / oven. Even a rolling butcher block island is included. Oak cabinets throughout. Plenty of space for a full-size refrigerator, ice water line already there. 2 Car attached garage with opener. Wide and long driveway. Lush landscaping front and rear with sprinkler system on timer. Covered back patio. Tuff-Shed (10x12) storage comes with home to use. Locking mail box along with “Ring” doorbell already there. Security front door. Gardener provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 Belle Avenue have any available units?
5062 Belle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5062 Belle Avenue have?
Some of 5062 Belle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 Belle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5062 Belle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 Belle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5062 Belle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5062 Belle Avenue offers parking.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5062 Belle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue have a pool?
No, 5062 Belle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5062 Belle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5062 Belle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5062 Belle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5062 Belle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
