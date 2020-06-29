All apartments in Cypress
Cypress, CA
4844 Larwin Avenue
4844 Larwin Avenue

4844 Larwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Cypress
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

4844 Larwin Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Welcome to the community of Tanglewood. This 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1,426 sqft end unit town home is warm and welcoming with laminate flooring throughout. newer windows, and central AC. Kitchen features electric stove, own split unit AC too cool kitchen faster, and looks out to the large private patio that has shed and storage area. Off the Kitchen you will find laundry room for large side by side washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Community features pools, spa, kids play area and greenbelts. Near public transportation, eating establishments and 605 frwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have any available units?
4844 Larwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 4844 Larwin Avenue have?
Some of 4844 Larwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Larwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Larwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Larwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Larwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 4844 Larwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 Larwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4844 Larwin Avenue has a pool.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4844 Larwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Larwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4844 Larwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4844 Larwin Avenue has units with air conditioning.

