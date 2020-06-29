4844 Larwin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

Welcome to the community of Tanglewood. This 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, 1,426 sqft end unit town home is warm and welcoming with laminate flooring throughout. newer windows, and central AC. Kitchen features electric stove, own split unit AC too cool kitchen faster, and looks out to the large private patio that has shed and storage area. Off the Kitchen you will find laundry room for large side by side washer and dryer. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Community features pools, spa, kids play area and greenbelts. Near public transportation, eating establishments and 605 frwy.