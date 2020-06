4342 MARION AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

LOVELY 4BR/2BA IN CYPRESS - LOCATED IN THE CYPRESS SCHOOL DISTRICT!! FINAL TOUCHES ARE BEING COMPLETED ON THIS HOME NOW. THE HOME HAS A BEAUTIFUL NEW GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. THE HOME HAS A SPACIOUS TILED LIVING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS GOING OUT TO THE PATIO AND YARD AREA. THE BEDROOMS ARE OF AVERAGE SIZE WITH GOOD CLOSET SPACE. THE INTERIOR OF THE HOME IS FRESHLY PAINTED AND HAS PLUSH NEW CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS. THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, AND IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCES TO THE SCHOOLS. CALL TODAY TO FIND OUT WHEN THE PROPERTY IS BEING SHOWN OR TO SCHEDULE A TIME.



(RLNE2079303)