Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
11466 Pinckney Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

11466 Pinckney Way

11466 Pinckney Way · No Longer Available
Location

11466 Pinckney Way, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
11466 Pinckney Way Available 11/08/19 Large 3 bedroom unit available now! - Don't miss your opportunity to lease this fantastic, remodeled end unit! With about 1800 square feet, this townhouse offers large living spaces and bedrooms. The master bedroom was SO large that the owners made a walk-in closet with part of it! Wood laminate flooring throughout... no carpet to clean. Nice sized patio separates the house from the detached 2 car garage. No smoking, cats allowed, dogs up to 20 lbs. only please.

(RLNE5175799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11466 Pinckney Way have any available units?
11466 Pinckney Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 11466 Pinckney Way have?
Some of 11466 Pinckney Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11466 Pinckney Way currently offering any rent specials?
11466 Pinckney Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11466 Pinckney Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11466 Pinckney Way is pet friendly.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way offer parking?
Yes, 11466 Pinckney Way offers parking.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11466 Pinckney Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way have a pool?
Yes, 11466 Pinckney Way has a pool.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way have accessible units?
No, 11466 Pinckney Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11466 Pinckney Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11466 Pinckney Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11466 Pinckney Way has units with air conditioning.

