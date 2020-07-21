All apartments in Cypress
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:55 PM

10422 Sande Street

10422 Sande Street · No Longer Available
Location

10422 Sande Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in highly desirable Cypress neighborhood. Interior features include all brand new wood laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room, freshly painted, and a brand new heating and AC system. Kitchen features new stainless steel range and dishwasher. New carpet in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with all new tile, vanity and brand new shower in the master. Huge front and back yards perfect for entertaining. Two car direct access garage. Located within award winning school district. Home is truly turnkey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10422 Sande Street have any available units?
10422 Sande Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10422 Sande Street have?
Some of 10422 Sande Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10422 Sande Street currently offering any rent specials?
10422 Sande Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10422 Sande Street pet-friendly?
No, 10422 Sande Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10422 Sande Street offer parking?
Yes, 10422 Sande Street offers parking.
Does 10422 Sande Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10422 Sande Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10422 Sande Street have a pool?
No, 10422 Sande Street does not have a pool.
Does 10422 Sande Street have accessible units?
No, 10422 Sande Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10422 Sande Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10422 Sande Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10422 Sande Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10422 Sande Street has units with air conditioning.
