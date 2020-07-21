10422 Sande Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in highly desirable Cypress neighborhood. Interior features include all brand new wood laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room, freshly painted, and a brand new heating and AC system. Kitchen features new stainless steel range and dishwasher. New carpet in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with all new tile, vanity and brand new shower in the master. Huge front and back yards perfect for entertaining. Two car direct access garage. Located within award winning school district. Home is truly turnkey.