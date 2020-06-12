/
2 bedroom apartments
151 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cupertino, CA
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
City Center
10 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
City Center
10 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
Vallco Park South
11 Units Available
Nineteen800
19700 Vallco Pkwy #180, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,890
1288 sqft
Spacious closets, in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include bike share, private cinema, fitness center, fireplace lounge, playground and game room. Pet-friendly.
35 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,713
926 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
17 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,574
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
Ortega Park
4 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,942
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
Calvert
15 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1083 sqft
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
31 Units Available
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
950 sqft
Tranquil location along a private network of canals, near shopping, schools and dining. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, dishwashers and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, hot tub and gym. Garage spaces available.
Calabazas North
13 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
Raynor
14 Units Available
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
950 sqft
Centrally located one and two bedroom units, opposite Kaiser Permanete. Recently revamped with modern ovens, garbage disposal, and walk-in closets, among other amenities. Community has a sauna, hot tub, and BBQ area.
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr # B
892 Gallatin Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave, and beautiful new refrigerator.
Arguello
1 Unit Available
12641 SARATOGA SUNNYVALE RD
12641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road, Saratoga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1000 sqft
Saratoga Home- 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Type: Single Family Home Address: 13641 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga, Ca 95070 Location: Cox Ave, HWY 85 Rooms: 2 bedrooms,1 full bathroom Sq. feet: 1000 sq feet Details: One story single family 1,000 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
892 Gallatin Dr
892 Gallatin Drive, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Available 07/12/20 Cook in the fully equipped kitchen that contains a gas range, dishwasher, microwave and beautiful new refrigerator. Pots and pans cookware set is provided along with a variety of cooking utensils for your gourmet cooking enjoyment.
Serra
1 Unit Available
636 Kodiak Ct #2
636 Kodiak Court, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
722 sqft
Great south Sunnyvale location off of Homestead Road and Stelling. 2 bed 1 bath ground floor unit. New paint, new carpet and new dining area linoleum. Only 1 mile from Cupertino Apple Campus, 7 miles from Google Offered at $2,250 per month.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,187
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
San Antonio
19 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,003
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Lakewood
12 Units Available
The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,763
943 sqft
Resort-like community just off Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Green community features a volleyball court, hot tub, pool and sauna.
Miramonte-Springer
9 Units Available
Reserve at Mountain View
870 E El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
874 sqft
Easy access to 1010 and Stanford. Updated appliances, patio or balcony, and carport available. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. On-site laundry.
6 Units Available
Laguna Clara
3131 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1115 sqft
Near shopping, health care, parks and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplaces, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, gym and game room. Carports available. Small pets welcome with fee.
