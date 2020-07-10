All apartments in Crestline
24599 Geneva Drive

Location

24599 Geneva Drive, Crestline, CA 92325

Amenities

Welcome to beautiful Lake Gregory community… your own oasis surrounded by nature with all the amenities that you could want! Cabin style home with A/C and beautiful entry patio perfect for entertaining anytime of the year! Perfect 1 car attached garage, leads you directly into the cozy hide away. This home is clean and comes fully furnished, with everything you need. Plenty of nature of light and beautiful views! Included; washer and dryer, and security system. Ready for immediate move in! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24599 Geneva Drive have any available units?
24599 Geneva Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestline, CA.
What amenities does 24599 Geneva Drive have?
Some of 24599 Geneva Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24599 Geneva Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24599 Geneva Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24599 Geneva Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24599 Geneva Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestline.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24599 Geneva Drive offers parking.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24599 Geneva Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive have a pool?
No, 24599 Geneva Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive have accessible units?
No, 24599 Geneva Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24599 Geneva Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24599 Geneva Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24599 Geneva Drive has units with air conditioning.
