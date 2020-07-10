24599 Geneva Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to beautiful Lake Gregory community… your own oasis surrounded by nature with all the amenities that you could want! Cabin style home with A/C and beautiful entry patio perfect for entertaining anytime of the year! Perfect 1 car attached garage, leads you directly into the cozy hide away. This home is clean and comes fully furnished, with everything you need. Plenty of nature of light and beautiful views! Included; washer and dryer, and security system. Ready for immediate move in! Call today!