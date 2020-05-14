177 Dart Canyon Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom is large with a double closet and en-suite bathroom. It has 1280 square feet of living space and a newly redone walk-out deck from the master bedroom. It has indoor laundry. Utilities (water, trash, electricity, gas, sewer) can be included for a low nominal fee. Non-Smoking. Small pets allowed.



Rent, rental, single family residence, condo, condominium, apartment, san Bernardino, arrowhead, lake arrowhead, big bear, rialto, pets allowed, not allowed, furnished, unfurnished, highland, Redlands, colton, fontana, rancho Cucamonga, upland, riverside, moreno valley, mentone, Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont, loma linda, Ontario, Norco, Jurupa, eastvale, corona, chino, Pomona, chino hills, monclair, Claremont, san Dimas, work from home, Hesperia, Victorville, apple valley, phelan, Adelanto, Lucerne valley, Hemet, perris, all, utilities, included, excluded. inclusive. modern, rustic, cabin feel, homey, laundry inside,



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/177-dart-canyon-rd-crestline-ca-92325-usa-unit-down-stairs/bdb2ccc0-9c45-4ec6-bba1-1f83a4875672



(RLNE5667494)