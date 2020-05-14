All apartments in Crestline
Find more places like 177 Dart Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crestline, CA
/
177 Dart Canyon Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

177 Dart Canyon Road

177 North Dart Canyon Road · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crestline
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

177 North Dart Canyon Road, Crestline, CA 92325

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Down Stairs · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Renovated with newer quartz countertops, newly painted cabinets throughout. The home is in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle of the city life. Do Not Disturb Current Tenants. This is an Open Concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom is large with a double closet and en-suite bathroom. It has 1280 square feet of living space and a newly redone walk-out deck from the master bedroom. It has indoor laundry. Utilities (water, trash, electricity, gas, sewer) can be included for a low nominal fee. Non-Smoking. Small pets allowed.

Rent, rental, single family residence, condo, condominium, apartment, san Bernardino, arrowhead, lake arrowhead, big bear, rialto, pets allowed, not allowed, furnished, unfurnished, highland, Redlands, colton, fontana, rancho Cucamonga, upland, riverside, moreno valley, mentone, Yucaipa, Calimesa, Beaumont, loma linda, Ontario, Norco, Jurupa, eastvale, corona, chino, Pomona, chino hills, monclair, Claremont, san Dimas, work from home, Hesperia, Victorville, apple valley, phelan, Adelanto, Lucerne valley, Hemet, perris, all, utilities, included, excluded. inclusive. modern, rustic, cabin feel, homey, laundry inside,

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/177-dart-canyon-rd-crestline-ca-92325-usa-unit-down-stairs/bdb2ccc0-9c45-4ec6-bba1-1f83a4875672

(RLNE5667494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have any available units?
177 Dart Canyon Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 177 Dart Canyon Road have?
Some of 177 Dart Canyon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Dart Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
177 Dart Canyon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Dart Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 177 Dart Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestline.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 177 Dart Canyon Road does offer parking.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Dart Canyon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 177 Dart Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 177 Dart Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Dart Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Dart Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Dart Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 177 Dart Canyon Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Crestline 3 BedroomsCrestline Apartments with Balcony
Crestline Apartments with Garage
Crestline Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CALakeland Village, CADuarte, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity