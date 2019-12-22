Amenities

Ocean Views with Starry Nights in Crest - 3 BR, 2 Ba House with Spectacular Views of the Ocean and Mountains from a Large Observation Deck

Located in the sleepy town of Crest

New carpet, flooring and paint throughout

3 separate patios for rest and relaxation

RV Parking

Pomegranate, walnut and pine trees on a scenic lot

Vaulted ceilings

Storage sheds



Kitchen

-----Open layout into living room

-----New vinyl floors

-----Lots of cabinet and counter space

-----Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal

-----Dual Stainless Steel Sinks

-----Picture window

Laundry Room

-----Washer/Dryer Hookups for Gas/110/220

-----Pantry for storage

-----Doggie door to outside dog run

Large Living Room

-----Fireplace

-----Triple sized patio windows for amazing mountain/ocean views

-----Ceiling Fan

-----Evaporative Air Cooler

Master Bedroom Suite

-----Private patio

-----Large Walk-in Closet

-----A/C and Fan

-----Lots of light/windows

-----Private Bathroom, linen closet, shower



Pets welcomed 40 lbs max and meet/greet

Good Credit and Renters Insurance Required. No Smoking.

1 year lease. Rent $2,095. Deposit $2,100. Available now for immediate move-in.



115 La Cresta Road, El Cajon, CA 92021

Call Chip at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE5386791)