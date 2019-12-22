All apartments in Crest
115 La Cresta Road
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

115 La Cresta Road

115 La Cresta Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 La Cresta Road, Crest, CA 92021
Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ocean Views with Starry Nights in Crest - 3 BR, 2 Ba House with Spectacular Views of the Ocean and Mountains from a Large Observation Deck
Located in the sleepy town of Crest
New carpet, flooring and paint throughout
3 separate patios for rest and relaxation
RV Parking
Pomegranate, walnut and pine trees on a scenic lot
Vaulted ceilings
Storage sheds

Kitchen
-----Open layout into living room
-----New vinyl floors
-----Lots of cabinet and counter space
-----Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal
-----Dual Stainless Steel Sinks
-----Picture window
Laundry Room
-----Washer/Dryer Hookups for Gas/110/220
-----Pantry for storage
-----Doggie door to outside dog run
Large Living Room
-----Fireplace
-----Triple sized patio windows for amazing mountain/ocean views
-----Ceiling Fan
-----Evaporative Air Cooler
Master Bedroom Suite
-----Private patio
-----Large Walk-in Closet
-----A/C and Fan
-----Lots of light/windows
-----Private Bathroom, linen closet, shower

Pets welcomed 40 lbs max and meet/greet
Good Credit and Renters Insurance Required. No Smoking.
1 year lease. Rent $2,095. Deposit $2,100. Available now for immediate move-in.

115 La Cresta Road, El Cajon, CA 92021
Call Chip at 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE5386791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

