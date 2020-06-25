830 S Calvados Ave

Amenities

Three bedroom, Two bath home in Covina. This is a single story home with two car garage, central heat & A/C, and working fireplace. Located on a quiet no-through street, with shopping center nearby. This home has been fully cleaned and made ready to rent with new wood flooring and fresh paint. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet. Trash and gardening service paid by landlord.



Other feature include: gas stove with ventilation, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups, storage shed, and private back yard.



