All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 830 S Calvados Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
830 S Calvados Ave
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

830 S Calvados Ave

830 South Calvados Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

830 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom, Two bath home in Covina. This is a single story home with two car garage, central heat & A/C, and working fireplace. Located on a quiet no-through street, with shopping center nearby. This home has been fully cleaned and made ready to rent with new wood flooring and fresh paint. Master bedroom features large walk-in closet. Trash and gardening service paid by landlord.

Other feature include: gas stove with ventilation, dishwasher, garbage disposal, laundry hook-ups, storage shed, and private back yard.

(RLNE4857189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 S Calvados Ave have any available units?
830 S Calvados Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 830 S Calvados Ave have?
Some of 830 S Calvados Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 S Calvados Ave currently offering any rent specials?
830 S Calvados Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S Calvados Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 S Calvados Ave is pet friendly.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave offer parking?
Yes, 830 S Calvados Ave offers parking.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 S Calvados Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave have a pool?
No, 830 S Calvados Ave does not have a pool.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave have accessible units?
No, 830 S Calvados Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 S Calvados Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 830 S Calvados Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 830 S Calvados Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles