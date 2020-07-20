817 N Langham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Hurry, this home won't last! The highly Upgraded huge kitchen is perfect for home cooked meals. This new remodeled kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and magnificent granite counter tops. Right off the kitchen is the family room featuring a wonderful fireplace and plenty of space for your whole family to enjoy. This Modern design features newly installed laminate flooring throughout the house and in all of the bedrooms. All room have been redone and offer large sized rooms. The whole house has been painted inside and outside making this house the prefect place to call home. With a huge oversized lot of 7,504 , a large front yard and long drive way there will be plenty of room for a big family. The backyard has a patio cover and a cement patio flooring perfect for get gatherings and summer BBQ's where kids could play in the backyard. For more information or a private showing contact the listing agent Dan DeForest at 714.362.7192