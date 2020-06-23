755 South Fenimore Avenue

Amenities
Fruit trees (lemon, avocado, orange, pomegranate)
Hardwood floors throughout
Fireplace (real wood-burning)
Wheel Chair Accessible (Ramp from garage/driveway to back door)
Walk to everything.
Great access to freeways.
17 miles to Downtown Los Angeles
Very close to train, for fast access to Universal, Union Station, etc.
5 minute walk to Sacred Heart Church and School, 10 minute walk to Covina High School, 5 minute drive to South Hills High School.
Easy fast walk to restaurants stores and even Ikea.
Great safe neighborhood
