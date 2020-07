731 South SHADYGLEN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

THIS COMPLETELY REMODELED"MID-CENTURY"PROPERTY HAS IT ALL! A SINGLE-STORY FLOORPLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS AND NEARLY 2200 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE! THE LIVING ROOM ENJOYS A FIREPLACE THAT WILL TAKE THE CHILL OFF WINTRY EVENINGS. REMODELED KITCHEN HAS AMPLE COUNTER & CABINET SPACE AND IT LOOKS OVER THE BREAKFAST BAR AREA, THE DINING ROOM AND ON TO THE COVERED PATIO AND BACKYARD. THERE'S A SLIDER TO THE BACKYARD! SPACIOUS BEDROOMS HAVE CLOSETS AND CEILING FANS. PRIME LOCATION, MINUTES AWAY FROM SHOPS & RESTAURANTS!