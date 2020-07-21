573 E Stephanie Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

You Just MUST SEE This beautiful 2 story, single family home, Built in 1994, this home is located in a desirable gated community complete with pool, spa, and picnic area. The home has vaulted ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious living room, a formal dining room, family room with fireplace, laundry room and hardwood floors throughout downstairs. The large master suite includes a separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The backyard is fantastic for outdoor entertaining and relaxing, complete with a built-in BBQ and fireplace. This home also features an attached direct access 2 car garage. No attached walls this is a detached house. This home is available furnished as well at $3500 Per month. Landlord may consider pet with additional deposit. Type, Breed and Size restrictions may apply.

Please Contact Mark at 714-448-6904 with questions or to set up a time to see this terrific home.