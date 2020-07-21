All apartments in Covina
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:02 AM

573 E Stephanie Drive

573 E Stephanie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

573 E Stephanie Dr, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
You Just MUST SEE This beautiful 2 story, single family home, Built in 1994, this home is located in a desirable gated community complete with pool, spa, and picnic area. The home has vaulted ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, spacious living room, a formal dining room, family room with fireplace, laundry room and hardwood floors throughout downstairs. The large master suite includes a separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. The backyard is fantastic for outdoor entertaining and relaxing, complete with a built-in BBQ and fireplace. This home also features an attached direct access 2 car garage. No attached walls this is a detached house. This home is available furnished as well at $3500 Per month. Landlord may consider pet with additional deposit. Type, Breed and Size restrictions may apply.
Please Contact Mark at 714-448-6904 with questions or to set up a time to see this terrific home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have any available units?
573 E Stephanie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 573 E Stephanie Drive have?
Some of 573 E Stephanie Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 E Stephanie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
573 E Stephanie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 E Stephanie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 E Stephanie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 573 E Stephanie Drive offers parking.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 E Stephanie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 573 E Stephanie Drive has a pool.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have accessible units?
No, 573 E Stephanie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 E Stephanie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 E Stephanie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
