Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo for rent in Covina. This condo features a living room, central air condition, cozy backyard, attached 2 car garage, laundry hookup, open kitchen, etc. Downstairs living room has laminate flooring. Newly installed carpet upstairs and fresh new paint on the interior. Close access to 210 and 10 freeway. Come and check out this unit.