543 N Valencia Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Charming 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent in Covina. This property has been completely upgraded with all the modern amenities. Wood floors, custom interior paint, molding, decorative interior doors, ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms, new bathroom vanity, fixtures, subway tiles, built in MP3 player and the house is connected to a Nest Thermostat which can be controlled by your smartphone. The front porch offers a wooden deck overlooking the green grass and a large Avocado tree in the spacious backyard. This home is absolutely beautiful and shows like a model home. This property is located off Hollenbeck Ave and W. San Bernardino Rd in the City of Covina.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 Monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos w/applications