Last updated May 30 2019

543 N Valencia Place

543 N Valencia Pl · No Longer Available
Location

543 N Valencia Pl, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 1 bath home for rent in Covina. This property has been completely upgraded with all the modern amenities. Wood floors, custom interior paint, molding, decorative interior doors, ceiling fans in 2 bedrooms, new bathroom vanity, fixtures, subway tiles, built in MP3 player and the house is connected to a Nest Thermostat which can be controlled by your smartphone. The front porch offers a wooden deck overlooking the green grass and a large Avocado tree in the spacious backyard. This home is absolutely beautiful and shows like a model home. This property is located off Hollenbeck Ave and W. San Bernardino Rd in the City of Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 Monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 543 N Valencia Place have any available units?
543 N Valencia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 543 N Valencia Place have?
Some of 543 N Valencia Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 543 N Valencia Place currently offering any rent specials?
543 N Valencia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 543 N Valencia Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 543 N Valencia Place is pet friendly.
Does 543 N Valencia Place offer parking?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not offer parking.
Does 543 N Valencia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 543 N Valencia Place have a pool?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not have a pool.
Does 543 N Valencia Place have accessible units?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 543 N Valencia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 543 N Valencia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 543 N Valencia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
