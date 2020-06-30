All apartments in Covina
522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522

522 Cabernet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

522 Cabernet Drive, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Level Condo! - MOVING SPECIAL $200 OFF THE 1ST MON RENT O.A.C!!!
OPEN HOUSE SAT 2/22 & 2/23 10AM-11AM

Luxury 2 level condo in a great location! Main level features an open concept floor plan. Dream Kitchen is fully stocked with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher. The expansive design offers ample room to entertain in the large living room. A dining/breakfast nook is situated next to the kitchen. Included is a convenient laundry area with stackable washer and dryer located next to the guest bathroom. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; and a second bedroom with its own private bathroom. The 2 car garage is on the ground floor with bonus room. Walking distance to downtown Covina and Metro Station! HurryThis home is a must see!

please call or text 626-833-8921 to set up a viewing of this beautiful home!

(RLNE4582290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have any available units?
522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have?
Some of 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 currently offering any rent specials?
522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 is pet friendly.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 offer parking?
Yes, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 offers parking.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have a pool?
No, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 does not have a pool.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have accessible units?
No, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522 does not have units with air conditioning.

