522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Level Condo! - MOVING SPECIAL $200 OFF THE 1ST MON RENT O.A.C!!!
OPEN HOUSE SAT 2/22 & 2/23 10AM-11AM
Luxury 2 level condo in a great location! Main level features an open concept floor plan. Dream Kitchen is fully stocked with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher. The expansive design offers ample room to entertain in the large living room. A dining/breakfast nook is situated next to the kitchen. Included is a convenient laundry area with stackable washer and dryer located next to the guest bathroom. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; and a second bedroom with its own private bathroom. The 2 car garage is on the ground floor with bonus room. Walking distance to downtown Covina and Metro Station! HurryThis home is a must see!
please call or text 626-833-8921 to set up a viewing of this beautiful home!
(RLNE4582290)