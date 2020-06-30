522 N. Cabernet Dr. - 155-522

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2 Level Condo! - MOVING SPECIAL $200 OFF THE 1ST MON RENT O.A.C!!!

OPEN HOUSE SAT 2/22 & 2/23 10AM-11AM



Luxury 2 level condo in a great location! Main level features an open concept floor plan. Dream Kitchen is fully stocked with Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, and Dishwasher. The expansive design offers ample room to entertain in the large living room. A dining/breakfast nook is situated next to the kitchen. Included is a convenient laundry area with stackable washer and dryer located next to the guest bathroom. Upstairs includes a large master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet; and a second bedroom with its own private bathroom. The 2 car garage is on the ground floor with bonus room. Walking distance to downtown Covina and Metro Station! HurryThis home is a must see!



please call or text 626-833-8921 to set up a viewing of this beautiful home!



(RLNE4582290)