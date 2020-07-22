All apartments in Covina
405 W Dexter Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

405 W Dexter Street

405 West Dexter Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 West Dexter Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming Covina home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a 3/4 bath, living/dining room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen open to family room with eating area, rent includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, newer high-efficiency central heat and air conditioning. Beautiful Hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, kid-friendly back yard, 2 car garage. Tenants will be responsible for water, trash, gas and electricity and lawn must be watered and trash service must be maintained throughout the lease. Security Deposit cannot be used for rent at end of lease, No pets allowed, and there will be no access to the workshop and side gate located at the back of the lot. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood, close the quaint Downtown Covina with various restaurants, an array of shopping centers nearby including Eastland Center and Plaza West Covina, several parks, library, public and private schools including Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, and minutes from the Metrolink Station, easy access to Freeways 10,210,57

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W Dexter Street have any available units?
405 W Dexter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 405 W Dexter Street have?
Some of 405 W Dexter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W Dexter Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 W Dexter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W Dexter Street pet-friendly?
No, 405 W Dexter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 405 W Dexter Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 W Dexter Street offers parking.
Does 405 W Dexter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 W Dexter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W Dexter Street have a pool?
No, 405 W Dexter Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 W Dexter Street have accessible units?
No, 405 W Dexter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W Dexter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 W Dexter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 W Dexter Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 W Dexter Street has units with air conditioning.
