405 W Dexter Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming Covina home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a 3/4 bath, living/dining room with a cozy fireplace, kitchen open to family room with eating area, rent includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, newer high-efficiency central heat and air conditioning. Beautiful Hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, kid-friendly back yard, 2 car garage. Tenants will be responsible for water, trash, gas and electricity and lawn must be watered and trash service must be maintained throughout the lease. Security Deposit cannot be used for rent at end of lease, No pets allowed, and there will be no access to the workshop and side gate located at the back of the lot. This home is located in a quiet neighborhood, close the quaint Downtown Covina with various restaurants, an array of shopping centers nearby including Eastland Center and Plaza West Covina, several parks, library, public and private schools including Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University, and minutes from the Metrolink Station, easy access to Freeways 10,210,57