Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:53 PM

362 East Badillo Street

362 East Badillo Street · No Longer Available
Location

362 East Badillo Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
***MINIMUM 700 FICO SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT APPLICANTS***

2 BR, 2 BA, Near Downtown Covina
Upstairs, second level unit
Hardwood flooring
Kitchen w/ stove, micro hood and dishwasher
Stainless steel appliances
Quartz counter tops
Central heat & air conditioning
Community laundry on site
One assigned carport parking space
Water and trash included
NOTE: Interior photos are of a similar unit and are not exact

Walking Distance to Downtown Covina, Near Covina Metrolink Station, Restaurants, Parks, High School, Middle School, Elementary School

Tobacco Free Property
Sorry! No Pets Allowed

Call (626) 574-0828 to see the unit
362 E Badillo St., Covina, CA 91723
Apartment 362
One (1) year lease required with security deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 East Badillo Street have any available units?
362 East Badillo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 362 East Badillo Street have?
Some of 362 East Badillo Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 East Badillo Street currently offering any rent specials?
362 East Badillo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 East Badillo Street pet-friendly?
No, 362 East Badillo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 362 East Badillo Street offer parking?
Yes, 362 East Badillo Street offers parking.
Does 362 East Badillo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 362 East Badillo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 East Badillo Street have a pool?
No, 362 East Badillo Street does not have a pool.
Does 362 East Badillo Street have accessible units?
No, 362 East Badillo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 362 East Badillo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 East Badillo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 East Badillo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 362 East Badillo Street has units with air conditioning.
