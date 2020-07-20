362 East Badillo Street

Amenities
***MINIMUM 700 FICO SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT APPLICANTS***
2 BR, 2 BA, Near Downtown Covina
Upstairs, second level unit
Hardwood flooring
Kitchen w/ stove, micro hood and dishwasher
Stainless steel appliances
Quartz counter tops
Central heat & air conditioning
Community laundry on site
One assigned carport parking space
Water and trash included
NOTE: Interior photos are of a similar unit and are not exact
Walking Distance to Downtown Covina, Near Covina Metrolink Station, Restaurants, Parks, High School, Middle School, Elementary School
Tobacco Free Property
Sorry! No Pets Allowed
Call (626) 574-0828 to see the unit
362 E Badillo St., Covina, CA 91723
Apartment 362
One (1) year lease required with security deposit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.