362 East Badillo Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court carport on-site laundry parking

***MINIMUM 700 FICO SCORE REQUIRED FOR ALL ADULT APPLICANTS***



2 BR, 2 BA, Near Downtown Covina

Upstairs, second level unit

Hardwood flooring

Kitchen w/ stove, micro hood and dishwasher

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz counter tops

Central heat & air conditioning

Community laundry on site

One assigned carport parking space

Water and trash included

NOTE: Interior photos are of a similar unit and are not exact



Walking Distance to Downtown Covina, Near Covina Metrolink Station, Restaurants, Parks, High School, Middle School, Elementary School



Tobacco Free Property

Sorry! No Pets Allowed



Call (626) 574-0828 to see the unit

362 E Badillo St., Covina, CA 91723

Apartment 362

One (1) year lease required with security deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.