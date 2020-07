Amenities

Located near Azusa Pacific University and Citrus College, this spacious townhome offers 4 bedrooms each with its own bathroom. Great location with quick access to 210 FWY, shopping plaza, movie theater, restaurants and Metro Gold Line station are all within a walking distance. Direct access to 2-car garage. Garage is wire-ready for electric car charging. Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer.