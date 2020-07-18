All apartments in Covina
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

252 E Puente Street W

252 East Puente Street · No Longer Available
Location

252 East Puente Street, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable single family quiet home in rear with separate fenced in backyard plus 1 car detached garage and parking in front driveway of garage and on street if needed w/permit 24 hours per day. There are 2 homes on this large 7800 sq. ft. lot with back unit (which is for rent at this time) facing west and front home faces north. Homes are not attached in any way. Both homes have separate fenced in yards w/patios and each 1 car garage w/washer dryer hookups and storage. Both units have been totally remodeled with w/updated kitchens/bathroom, double paned windows w/2" wood blinds, freshly painted and carpeting. Owner pays water, trash and sewer, gardener and pest control. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable. No pets please. Walking distance to bus system, downtown Covina, shopping, freeways and restaurants. Popular South Hills School district. Available March 15, 2019. Accepting applications and showings by appointment only with current tenants who will be out by 2-28-19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 E Puente Street W have any available units?
252 E Puente Street W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 252 E Puente Street W have?
Some of 252 E Puente Street W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 E Puente Street W currently offering any rent specials?
252 E Puente Street W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 E Puente Street W pet-friendly?
No, 252 E Puente Street W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 252 E Puente Street W offer parking?
Yes, 252 E Puente Street W offers parking.
Does 252 E Puente Street W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 E Puente Street W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 E Puente Street W have a pool?
No, 252 E Puente Street W does not have a pool.
Does 252 E Puente Street W have accessible units?
No, 252 E Puente Street W does not have accessible units.
Does 252 E Puente Street W have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 E Puente Street W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 E Puente Street W have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 E Puente Street W does not have units with air conditioning.
