252 E Puente Street W

Adorable single family quiet home in rear with separate fenced in backyard plus 1 car detached garage and parking in front driveway of garage and on street if needed w/permit 24 hours per day. There are 2 homes on this large 7800 sq. ft. lot with back unit (which is for rent at this time) facing west and front home faces north. Homes are not attached in any way. Both homes have separate fenced in yards w/patios and each 1 car garage w/washer dryer hookups and storage. Both units have been totally remodeled with w/updated kitchens/bathroom, double paned windows w/2" wood blinds, freshly painted and carpeting. Owner pays water, trash and sewer, gardener and pest control. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable. No pets please. Walking distance to bus system, downtown Covina, shopping, freeways and restaurants. Popular South Hills School district. Available March 15, 2019. Accepting applications and showings by appointment only with current tenants who will be out by 2-28-19.