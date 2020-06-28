233 S 4th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to South 4th Ave! This impeccably maintained townhome is spacious! As you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and laminate floors. The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open and are completed by a cozy fireplace and the half bath. Outside the sliding glass door you'll enjoy the large private patio. A great outdoor space. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms including the master. The master is spacious and has a private attached bath with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Don't wait this home is beautiful and sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina-Valley Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.