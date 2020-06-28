All apartments in Covina
233 S 4th Avenue

233 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

233 South 4th Avenue, Covina, CA 91723
Covina

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Welcome home to South 4th Ave! This impeccably maintained townhome is spacious! As you enter you will appreciate the high ceilings and laminate floors. The living room, dining room and kitchen are all open and are completed by a cozy fireplace and the half bath. Outside the sliding glass door you'll enjoy the large private patio. A great outdoor space. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms including the master. The master is spacious and has a private attached bath with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Don't wait this home is beautiful and sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina-Valley Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 233 S 4th Avenue have any available units?
233 S 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 233 S 4th Avenue have?
Some of 233 S 4th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 S 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 S 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 S 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 S 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 S 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 S 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
