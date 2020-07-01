2214 E. Cypress St.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft
-Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways
-New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen
-Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter Space
-Granite Counter Tops
-Large Living Room/Dining Room Area
-Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet
-Double Vanity in Master Bathroom
-Loft Can Be Used As An Office Or Extra Bedroom
-Central Air and Heating
-Washer and Dryer included
-2 Car Garage
$2600 Rent
$2600 Deposit
Cats and Dogs Under 20 lbs OK
$300 Pet Deposit per pet & $50 per month additional pet rent
Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule an appointment for a viewing.
(RLNE5240874)