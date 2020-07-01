2214 E. Cypress St.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Home in Covina - -3 Bedroom, Bathroom 2 Story Home with a Loft

-Located in a Quiet Neighborhood Only 5 Minutes from Both the 10 and 57 Freeways

-New Stove and Dishwasher in Kitchen

-Large Kitchen Area with Ample Counter Space

-Granite Counter Tops

-Large Living Room/Dining Room Area

-Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet

-Double Vanity in Master Bathroom

-Loft Can Be Used As An Office Or Extra Bedroom

-Central Air and Heating

-Washer and Dryer included

-2 Car Garage



$2600 Rent

$2600 Deposit

Cats and Dogs Under 20 lbs OK

$300 Pet Deposit per pet & $50 per month additional pet rent



Call Affordable Property Management at 626-966-7456 to schedule an appointment for a viewing.



(RLNE5240874)