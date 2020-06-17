1938 Covina Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd. It has an attached 2-car garage, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a built in bbq kitchen in the patio area, very spacious master bedroom with a community pool. Qualifications are as followed:



1. Credit must be good to excellent

2. No Section 8

3. Income has to be verifiable for a gross pay of 3x the amount of rent

4. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years

5. No Evictions



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3962381)