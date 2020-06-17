All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 1938 Covina Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
1938 Covina Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1938 Covina Blvd

1938 East Covina Boulevard · (909) 592-1562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1938 East Covina Boulevard, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1938 Covina Blvd · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Two-Story Condo in Covina - This is a 2-story, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in Covina off of Covina Blvd. It has an attached 2-car garage, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a built in bbq kitchen in the patio area, very spacious master bedroom with a community pool. Qualifications are as followed:

1. Credit must be good to excellent
2. No Section 8
3. Income has to be verifiable for a gross pay of 3x the amount of rent
4. No Bankruptcies in the past 2 years
5. No Evictions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3962381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Covina Blvd have any available units?
1938 Covina Blvd has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1938 Covina Blvd have?
Some of 1938 Covina Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Covina Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Covina Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Covina Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1938 Covina Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Covina Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1938 Covina Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1938 Covina Blvd has a pool.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1938 Covina Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Covina Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Covina Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1938 Covina Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1938 Covina Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with GymCovina Apartments with Parking
Covina Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity