176 N GLENDORA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace range Property Amenities parking

NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON THIS CHARMING TWO MASTER SUITE, GATED COMMUNITY LOCATED IN "ROYAL OAKS VILLAS", LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND VAULTED CEILING, NEW A/C SYSTEM, NEWER KITCHEN STOVE, LAMINATE FLOORING AND UPSTAIRS CARPETING THROUGHOUT.

THIS COMPLEX HAS BEAUTIFUL GREENBELT AREA, PARK LIKE GROUNDS AND LOTS OF PARKING, TRASH INCLUDED IN ASSOCIATION DUES, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL.

SUBMIT: LEASE APPLICAITON THROUGHT FROM "RENTSPREE" WITH YOUR CREDIT REPORT, 2 MONTHS CURRENT BANK STATEMENTS, 2 CURRENT MONTH OF EMPLOYER'S PAY CHECK STUFF (NO ONLINE REPORT PLEASE), COPY OF DRIVER LICENSE, THANK YOU.