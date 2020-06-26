All apartments in Covina
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

1435 W San Bernardino Road

1435 West San Bernardino Road · No Longer Available
Location

1435 West San Bernardino Road, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
“For Lease”. Best location!! Beautiful 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths condo located at a best location in the complex with 2 car attached
garage plus 1 guest parking and street parkings. Open floor plan, bright & airy. Unit has been recently upgraded at kitchen and
baths, laminated wood floor, spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, indoor washer & dryer hooked-up,
complex offer pool, spa, recreation room, short distance to West Covina Mall and very convenience to school & shops. Ready for
move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have any available units?
1435 W San Bernardino Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have?
Some of 1435 W San Bernardino Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 W San Bernardino Road currently offering any rent specials?
1435 W San Bernardino Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 W San Bernardino Road pet-friendly?
No, 1435 W San Bernardino Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road offer parking?
Yes, 1435 W San Bernardino Road offers parking.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 W San Bernardino Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have a pool?
Yes, 1435 W San Bernardino Road has a pool.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have accessible units?
No, 1435 W San Bernardino Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 W San Bernardino Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 W San Bernardino Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 W San Bernardino Road does not have units with air conditioning.
