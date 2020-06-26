1435 W San Bernardino Road

Amenities
“For Lease”. Best location!! Beautiful 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths condo located at a best location in the complex with 2 car attached
garage plus 1 guest parking and street parkings. Open floor plan, bright & airy. Unit has been recently upgraded at kitchen and
baths, laminated wood floor, spacious master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, indoor washer & dryer hooked-up,
complex offer pool, spa, recreation room, short distance to West Covina Mall and very convenience to school & shops. Ready for
move in.