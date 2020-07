Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING... Stunning single story Covina home in a great area! Recently reduced!!! New paint on the exterior and interior, refinished hardwood floors, spacious family room with wood burning stove, covered patio, two car attached garage and much more. Close t schools, shopping, and freeways. You must see this one, it will go quickly! This is a no pets/no smoking property.