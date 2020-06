Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub tennis court

This 3 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhouse has roomy living room, dinning room,and kitchen in downstairs with ceramic tiles through out .

One master suite with full bath, two bedrooms share one full bath, all in upstairs brand with brand new carpet.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are include, community has pool, SPA, tennis court, and clubhouse.

Easy access to Freeway 10, Freeway 210, Metro-link station, and convenient to Covina downtown , shopping, and school.