Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:15 PM

1162 Taroco Drive

1162 Taroco Dr · (213) 505-8201
Location

1162 Taroco Dr, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer. Very functional floor plan: One bedroom, full bathroom and garage on the first floor; Huge living room with open dining space and kitchen are on the 2nd floor; Master suite with bathroom and walking closet and 2 bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. Located close to downtown Covina and plenty of retail shops and restaurants. Close to Freeway 210 and 10. Home is built energy efficient with HERS score of 65, giving energy savings up to $773/yr. Brand new pool scheduled to open in summer. Foothill transit stop is adjacent to the community and planning to add non-stop public transportation to Cal State LA, USC Medical Center, Downtown Los Angeles. Check out Foothill Transit website - Covina Transit Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 Taroco Drive have any available units?
1162 Taroco Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1162 Taroco Drive have?
Some of 1162 Taroco Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 Taroco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1162 Taroco Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 Taroco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1162 Taroco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1162 Taroco Drive does offer parking.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1162 Taroco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1162 Taroco Drive has a pool.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1162 Taroco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 Taroco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1162 Taroco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1162 Taroco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
