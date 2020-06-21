1162 Taroco Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Luxury living meets convenience! This spacious brand new townhouse completed in March 2020 has so much to offer. Very functional floor plan: One bedroom, full bathroom and garage on the first floor; Huge living room with open dining space and kitchen are on the 2nd floor; Master suite with bathroom and walking closet and 2 bedrooms are on the 3rd floor. Located close to downtown Covina and plenty of retail shops and restaurants. Close to Freeway 210 and 10. Home is built energy efficient with HERS score of 65, giving energy savings up to $773/yr. Brand new pool scheduled to open in summer. Foothill transit stop is adjacent to the community and planning to add non-stop public transportation to Cal State LA, USC Medical Center, Downtown Los Angeles. Check out Foothill Transit website - Covina Transit Center.