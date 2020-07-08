1160 N. Lyman Ave

Amenities

Covina Condo in Quiet Community - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo inside the Tudor Patio HOA. It has an attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups and a sink, good sized patio area, hardwood floors in the living areas and a community pool. Please contact us to schedule a viewing!

Qualifications:

1. No Section 8 Accepted

2. Credit Must Be Good to Excellent

3. Income Verifiable for Gross Pay of 3x the Amount of Rent

4. No Evictions on Record

5. No Bankruptcies in the past few years

6. Everyone over 18 years of age must apply.



Application: https://personaltouchpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d244d470-df7c-4c70-bb9b-242712d72271&source=Website



No Pets Allowed



