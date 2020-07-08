All apartments in Covina
1160 N. Lyman Ave

1160 North Lyman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1160 North Lyman Avenue, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Covina Condo in Quiet Community - This is a nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo inside the Tudor Patio HOA. It has an attached 2 car garage with laundry hookups and a sink, good sized patio area, hardwood floors in the living areas and a community pool. Please contact us to schedule a viewing!
Qualifications:
1. No Section 8 Accepted
2. Credit Must Be Good to Excellent
3. Income Verifiable for Gross Pay of 3x the Amount of Rent
4. No Evictions on Record
5. No Bankruptcies in the past few years
6. Everyone over 18 years of age must apply.

Application: https://personaltouchpm.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=d244d470-df7c-4c70-bb9b-242712d72271&source=Website

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3613891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have any available units?
1160 N. Lyman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have?
Some of 1160 N. Lyman Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 N. Lyman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1160 N. Lyman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 N. Lyman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1160 N. Lyman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1160 N. Lyman Ave offers parking.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 N. Lyman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1160 N. Lyman Ave has a pool.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1160 N. Lyman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 N. Lyman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 N. Lyman Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 N. Lyman Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

