Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Townhouse With A Home Feel! Charter Oak School District. 2 cars attached garage and drive way. High ceiling family room with cozy fire place, 2 spacious bedrooms with 2.5 bath. Washer & dryer hookup area next to the kitchen. Open Kitchen With Tile Counter tops, Spacious Patio Area With Wood Decking, Central Air Conditioning and heat! Walking Distance To Cedargrove Elementary And Charter Oak High School, applicant to verify all schools. Easy access to 10, 57 and 210 freeway.